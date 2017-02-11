“Leave Us Out Of Your Mess” ZEC Tells Mutasa And Gumbo

Staff Reporter | The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has literally told embattled Zimbabwe People First rival factions to go and sort out their mess and not bring in the commission.

The commission’s response comes after Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo, who claim to be the founders of the party, wrote a letter notifying ZEC that they had relieved Joice Mujuru of her duties as leader of ZimPF.

ZEC chairperson Justice Rita Makarau said that her commission does not register political parties nor does it interfere in the leadership of the parties.

“As ZEC, we do not register political parties and whatever internal disputes they have, we do not have a mandate to meddle in them.”

In the letter to ZEC and co-signed by Mutasa and Gumbo, the two said: “This letter serves to notify you that Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru is no longer the interim president of Zimbabwe People First. She is no longer entitled to represent the party at any capacity nor to use the name Zimbabwe People First. Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru was appointed as the interim president of Zimbabwe People First pending its inaugural elective convention.

“However, due to irreconcilable differences in ideological thinking and leadership qualities, we advise that we have removed Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru as the party’s interim president. The founders of the party, Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa shall in the meantime act as the interim leaders of the party and shall be legitimate representatives of Zimbabwe People First.”