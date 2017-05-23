Lecturer Fondles Male Student’s Private Parts

Terrence Mawawa, Mutare | In a bizarre and shocking incident, a lecturer at Mutare Polytechnic fondled a male student’s private parts and attempted to sodomise him.

The lecturer, Teston Manana, appeared in court last week, facing indecent assault charges. He allegedly caressed the student’ s buttocks at the campus last week. Represented by Nicholas Nhambura, Manana was granted US $ 100 bail by Provincial Magistrate, Tendai Mabwe.

Facts were that on April 26, this year, the 27-year-old student arrived at the college to repair some damaged furniture. He was referred to Manana who had been tasked to arrange the accommodation and supper for the student.

Manana took the student to his house where he offered him accommodation.

Manana and the student shared the same bed and blankets. “Manana caressed the complainant’ s cheeks, chest and private parts without his consent. The student pretended to be going to the toilet.He then alerted the security guards on duty, ” the court heard.

Manana, through his lawyer, denied the charges and accused the student of trying to tarnish his reputation. He described the allegations as purely fictitious. “I am not aware of what he is talking about. There was nothing like that.I never did such a thing,” said Manana.

A security guard at Mutare Polytechnic confirmed the student complained about Manana’ s conduct. “The student came to us and told us Manana had attempted to sodomise him.We then reported the matter to the college authorities,” said the security guard.

Manana was ordered to remain at his given address.