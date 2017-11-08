Legends Match, “Go To Hell” Dream Team Captain Tells Chiyangwa

Staff Reporter | After all the hype and huge promotion of the proposed “Great Warriors,” Zimbabwean soccer legends versus Barcelona legends, cracks have already started emerging in the organising of the match.

Former National Team captain Ephraim Chawanda one of the players said to be included in the Zimbabwean squad has expressed ignorance on the call up and the entire match.

In an official statement an upset Chawanda told ZIFA to “go to hell” as he can not be part of “disorganization or circus.”

“My friends and family have been misled by the media that I will be in Zimbabwe for a certain game in Harare, its a lie,” said Chawanda.

“For those who put my name on such a list without consulting me,for lack of better words, PLEASE GO TO HELL, I cannot be part of disorganisation or a circus that disrepects former footballers,” he said angrily.

The Botswana based former football great went on to add that he was never called by anyone from ZIFA about the match nor to check on his availability before publishing the list.

The usually cool Chawanda went on to wish the match organisers well expressing that he hoped that the other legends included in the list had been properly invited.

“To me, this is just a Facebook or internet misnews or hoax,” said Chawanda.

“If its true, I hope my fellow legends were respectfully invited by just a call or message, and may everyone be there to enjoy.”

Efforts to get a comment from ZIFA communications office on the matter were fruitless.

Barcelona Legends are expected to arrive in the country on Thursday ahead of the match. It remains unclear when the huge contigent of foreign based Zimbabwean players is expected in the country.