Legislators Welcome Stiffer Rape Penalties

Gender activists and MPs yesterday commended the Government’s proposed minimum mandatory 60- year jail term for rapists, saying it shows that it was committed to protecting its citizens.

On Tuesday the Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Dr Christopher Mushohwe said Cabinet had resolved to come up with more deterrent measures to stamp out the crime.

The Minister said amendments to the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:33) will see sex offenders who are convicted of raping minors aged 12 years and below as well as disabled persons getting a mandatory minimum sentence of 60 years in jail.

Under the proposed law, a minimum mandatory sentence of 40 years in jail will be imposed for other cases of rape and sodomy.

The chairperson of the parliamentary committee on Women’s Affairs, Gender and Community Development, Cde Beatrice Nyamupinga, yesterday said it was encouraging that Cabinet was listening to calls to protect citizens, especially minors against sex offenders.

“As a committee we’re saying thumbs up to the executive. What they have resolved shows that we’re not fighting a losing battle. We can’t have a country where people go around committing sexual abuse crimes. We support the 40 and 60 years minimum mandatory jail terms,” she said.

Matabeleland South proportional representation MP Ms Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga, who has been on the forefront in the fight against sexual abuse of minors welcomed the proposed stiffer penalties.

She however said she did not understand why Cabinet was proposing that the 60 years minimum mandatory sentence be for rapists of minors aged 12 years and below as well as disabled persons only.

Ms Misihairabwi-Mushonga said since the constitution regards anyone under the age of 18 as a minor, those that rape anyone aged below 18 should be sentenced to a minimum mandatory sentence of 60 years.

“Our position is that anyone who rapes a minor should be sentenced to a minimum mandatory sentence of 60 years in jail,” said Ms Misihairabwi-Mushonga.

Last year police revealed that 325 girls between the ages of 11 and 15 were being raped in the country every month.

Enkundleni/Padare Men’s Forum programmes officer for Bulawayo Mr Ziphongezipho Ndebele said although stiffer penalties were welcome, the proposed law seems to protect the girl child more than boys.

“All children should be protected against abuse regardless of their sex. A child who is sodomised and the other who is raped suffer the same so the mandatory minimum sentence should be the same,” said Mr Ndebele.

He said Government should also impose stiffer penalties on those who make false rape claims, saying that some men were being sent to jail for crimes they would not have committed.

Mr Ndebele said in imposing deterrent sentences, the Government should also leave room for rehabilitation, saying a 60-year jail term will confine convicts to life imprisonment.- state media