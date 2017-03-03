Leicester University Honours Tsvangirai Envoy

Ray Nkosi | Former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai’s European Union Representative Elliot Pvebve has been honoured by Leicester University, recognising his political and academic journey over the years. The university wrote on its website;

Elliot Pfebve, MBA Business Administration – 2012

Elliot is currently the MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) EU Envoy (Ambassador). He also advises the MDC President, and former Prime Minister of Zimbabwe, Dr Morgan Tsvangirai on International Affairs, with a focus on EU bilateral relationship. In 2014 Elliot attended the EU/AU Summit in Brussels, with Former President of Botswana, Festus Mogae.

”I attend Forums and Summits on Africa – EU bilateral relations; I therefore have to be acquainted with socio-economic issues on both sides of the continents. The MBA qualification I gained from the University of Leicester has given me competitive advantage to articulate and impress on political and economic issues.”

Previously Elliot was the MDC Zimbabwe MP Candidate for Bindura and is currently the preferred and official MP candidate since 2000.

Elliot also lectures in Management and Leadership at Coventry University. His role involves lecturing and giving tutorials in Leadership, Business Strategy, Strategic Marketing, Organisational Development and Organisational Behaviour. He also teaches part time in Corporate Finance. Alongside this Elliot is the West Midlands STEM Ambassador, illuminating students to reach their potential in becoming future scientists, engineers and mathematicians.

Elliot is a member of the Royal African Society, a think tanker of African Affairs, which advises Westminster party parliamentarians on African bilateral relations, engagements and conflict resolutions.

Elliot’s political career started at the age of just 27, when he was appointed as one of the founders of MDC. He has been campaigning for democracy and the rule of law, including taking President Robert Mugabe to US Federal court in 2000 and 2001. He has attended numerous forums and summits in Lisbon, Geneva and America. He also receives annual invitation to EU forums and seating’s in Brussels.

Elliot’s motivations for enrolling on a course at the University of Leicester stemmed from the global recognition of the University. He explains, ” I wanted my qualification to give me an edge in politics. I was interested in the micro and macro economic perspective, finance, leadership, and policy marker. Furthermore global recognition was very important to me and the fact that University of Leicester is one of the very few universities in UK to offer an MBA under the banner of a global brand was the pull for me. As a politician, globalisation is a sensitive issue and any qualification has to be internationally convertible.”

