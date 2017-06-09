LESOTHO DECIDES: Mugabe’s Friend Loses Election To Opposition

Lesotho’s former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s ABC party has defeated bitter rival Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili’s party in a snap election.

Mr Thabane’s party won 48 of the 80 directly contested seats in the 120-strong parliament, the Independent Election Commission said.

Mr Mosisili’s Democratic Congress came second with 30 seats. The ABC now needs to form a coalition in order to govern.

It is the third election in three years caused by a bitter power-struggle.

Lesotho has experienced several coups since independence from Britain in 1966. There was no winner with a clear majority in the last election.

The ABC is expected to form a coalition with three other parties in a bid to obtain the 61-seat majority needed to form a government, Reuters news agency reports, quoting a joint statement by the parties.-BBC