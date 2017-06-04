Let Zimbos Escalate Voter Mobilization Despite Chinese BVR Tender Award

Denford Ngadziore | Zimbabweans should know that at one time in 2000 Parliamentary election and 2002 Zimbabwe Election Body run election from Zanu-PF HQ and Ministry of defence during the time of Electoral Supervisory Commission and AGs office of which MDC won 57 seats against Zanu 67, March again hMDC won 99 seats against ZANU 97 seats.

Although we need to be cautious on Chinese company the focus for everyone should be voter mobilisation, breaking the new ground for our victory.

One thing for you sure this Chinese company they don’t want they repetition to be tainted by dining with Zanu-PF during their BVR process in Zimbabwe. Look at their track record where they have been invited to contact BVR.Zimbabweans should think of punishing all youths who are above the age of 18yrs of age who failed to turn up to register and vote.It should mandatory for all youths to register and vote ahead of 2018 Elections.