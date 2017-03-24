Let’s Not Under-estimate What Happened to Mugabe Yesterday | VIDEO

Mugabe Slapped with Gupuro

"Let's not under-estimate what has happened today (yesterday) with the war veterans," said former Finance Minister Tendai Biti.



Speaking during the weekly ZimEye LIVEBLAST session chaired by ZimEye’s Grace Kwinjeh, Biti continued while emphasising saying, “let’s not under estimate the war veterans are the people who liberated this country. So for all intents and purposes they have been the epi-centre, the heart of the creature known as ZANU PF. So what has happened slowly in the last two years culminating to today is the war veterans saying we are disowning that which we created. They created a rapture.

MNANGAGWA: PRAY FOR BOB Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, March 23, 2017

“I have got an uncle who is a war veteran called vaGandamuseve…he phoned me saying mwanangu, tapa Gupuro ZANU PF today. He was so excited. The reason why he was excited is because he understands the impact of what he has done. That is why I come back to my point that we are in a transition. ZANU is not the same. When in ZANU PF did you see ministers fighting each other?

“…If you read Jonathan Moyo’s Twitter, its a pure civil war. We heard what Sarah Mahoka used to say against Lacoste…what Mandi Chimene… so they are in an absolute war. That’s why boycotting the election is not an option because ZANU is not the same thing, it has been rapturing and fragmenting since 2013.

