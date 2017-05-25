Life In Jail For Granny Killer

A Bulilima man who stole a gun from his employer, killed and robbed an 87-year-old woman, raped another and robbed a third one before fleeing to South Africa, was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment.

Joshua Dube (29) of Madlambuzi was convicted of murder with actual intent by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Francis Bere for killing Ms Tasiwa Dube in 2009.

Dube was last year sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for armed robbery, theft and rape by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza.

The accused made headlines three years ago after South African authorities demanded an undertaking from the Zimbabwean Government that he was not going to be hanged if extradited.

When the Zimbabwean Government did not make the undertaking, the SA Government refused to extradite Dube to face trial at home.

The long arm of the law finally caught up with Dube in October last year when he arrived in the country with a group that had been deported for illegal migration.

Dube stole a rifle from a fellow herdsman that he had been assisgned to guard the fields with and later used the gun to commit the crimes.

In his judgment, Justice Francis Bere said Dube’s unsolicited acceptance of the offence was a sign of remorse and honesty, which saved him from the gallows.

“We are convinced that the accused person demonstrated remorse by giving an honest account of what happened on that particular day. Upon his arrest, he gave an elaborate account of how he committed the offence,” he said.

“The robbery was purely opportunistic. It was not premeditated because the accused person was not armed when he arrived at the deceased’s home and consequently, this persuades us not to impose a death penalty,” said the judge.

He however said the attack on the victim was brutal and unprovoked.

“This offence was committed in advancement of another serious offence of robbery. The attack on an 87 year-old was barbaric and clearly a moment of madness. The manner in which this crime was committed was never meant to spare the deceased’s life,” Justice Bere said.

In passing the sentence, Justice Bere said Dube committed the crimes in aggravating circumstances, which warranted him to be removed from society.

“Your conduct deserves that you should be taken away from society. You will find new association with those who are already confined behind bars. In our view the most appropriate sentence would be a life imprisonment,” ruled the judge.

Prosecuting, Miss Nokuthaba Ngwenya who was being assisted by Ms Tarisai Eunice Kamema, said on June 6 in 2009 at around 7PM, Ms Dube’s four grandchildren went to a neighbour’s homestead in Dombodema to watch television leaving their grandmother alone.

The court heard that during their absence, Dube stormed the deceased’s homestead and demanded money from her. Ms Dube told him that she did not have any money.

“Dube then went to the granary and returned minutes later armed with an iron bar, which he used to indiscriminately attack the deceased several times on the head until she died,” said Miss Ngwenya.

Soon after the killing of the woman, Ms Dube’s grandchildren arrived home and Dube confronted them and demanded keys to the deceased’s bedroom.

The frightened grandchildren ran to their bedroom and Dube followed them and threatened to assault them if they did not hand over the keys to their grandmother’s locked bedroom.

“Fearing for their lives, the deceased’s grandchildren gave Dube the keys and they fled from the house. Two grandchildren slept in the fields, one in the granary and another at a neighbour’s place,” said Miss Ngwenya.

The court heard that Dube ransacked Ms Dube’s bedroom and stole a blanket and 800 pula and then fled from the scene.

Two days later, Dube was spotted by a local villager who apprehended him. The two wrestled and Dube managed to overpower the villager and he escaped leaving behind his pair of shoes, shirt and a jacket.

Dube escaped to neighbouring South Africa where he was in hiding. He was arrested on October 6 last year after he was spotted by locals at Madlambuzi Business Centre following his deportation.

Mr Task Vhicki and Ms Belinda Khuphe of Liberty Mcijo and Associates represented Dube.- state media