Linda Masarira Arrested For Possessing A Gun | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter | Human rights activists Linda Masarire has been arrested at a Harare restaurant allegedly for possessing a gun in her pocket. Masarira is currently online with ZimEye and can be clearly heard in a screaming match with the police.

The vocal activist has been arrested at Yolanda Restuarant in the Harare CBD without giving further details, apart from that she had a gun.

“I have been arrested for supposedly having a gun in my possession which I don’t have at Yolanda restaurant cnr Nelson Mandela and Chinhoyi Street,” she told ZimEye.