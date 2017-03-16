Linda’s Unjustified Sentence An Indirect Attack To Activism in Zimbabwe

Abigale Mupambi | The unjustified sentence on Linda Masarira is a clear sign that the regime is trying all ways possible to hijack all systems including the judiciary to work against any fair minded citizens who stand up voicing for the voiceless. This is a sign of total desperation by a failed system which has failed to provide answers to genuinely raised questions on poor health facilities, poor education facilities, poor infrastructure and roads , gross human rights violations etc and now they revert to creating charges against anyone questioning such just like in Masaririra’s case.

Masararira was charged with blocking traffic in my understanding! Honestly who between Linda or Traffic can practically block each other? Has Linda became a mass in the eyes of the regime such that they can see a blockage when they see her ahead! To an extend that a magistrate in a kangaroo court saw it justifiable that Linda’s physical body blocked traffic.

The only thing our judiciary officials must understand is that they don’t own our justice on our behalf, they are not even Justice themselves, they must remain independent ,this is why we are against amendment no. 1 which seeks to marry judiciary and the executive in essence. Judiciary officials are simply custodians who administer justice for the people and their failure to award us justice and on time is a betrayal of the constitution and the people at large.

We the people of Zimbabwe will continue to practice our constitutional rights and freedoms irrespective of all these threats fashioned to stop a voice of reason. We will not be stopped by anything to demand good service delivery and respect of the rule of law for as long as we remain citizens of this nation, Zimbabwe. No amount of force will divert us from a common goal of liberating ourselves from the hands of some of our fellow brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers who have chosen deny us a normal life in our own mother land.

Allutah Continua!!!!