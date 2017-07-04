Lindsay Shocker, “Sex Without A Condom For Me”

Controversial dancehall artiste, Mildred ‘Lindsay’ Munyikwa, has revealed that she prefers having unprotected sex than using condoms. The Kubvira Kunge Moto singer opened up while responding on how she was managing womanhood pressures considering she has been single for a while. In response, the 28-year-old chanter said she would rather abstain from having sexual intercourse than having sex with a condom. “As a musician, I am not afraid to say the truth about my life and what is happening in our society. As any other woman, I have sexual needs but I prefer doing the real thing with the right person than being fake.

Personally, I prefer having unprotected sex because that is how sex was always meant to be done. It is pleasurable having unprotected sex. There is nowhere in history where you have heard about the use of condoms in the bible or even by our forefathers. The reason why HIV and AIDS is still prevalent is because abstinence is not being advocated. People are talking much about condomising yet few people use them,” she said.

Lindsay said she has been abstaining for a while and she is looking forward to having unprotected sex with the right person. “The reason I have been abstaining for months now is simply because I haven’t found someone who deserves me. For me, having sex with someone whilst wearing a condom is a sign that you don’t trust that person, so I would rather wait and have sex with someone I trust,” she said. “As a female musician, men would always want to use you. In my case, I started being approached by different men after I released videos for my first album but I don’t give in to temptations easily” she claimed. Lindsay went on public spotlight after he revealed that she had a crush on Soul Jah Love. She also made sensational claims that married men were after her since she has a se_xy body.- state media