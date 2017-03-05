LION ATTACK: 2 Men Disappear



Two men, among them a herdboy from Jotsholo are feared dead, after they went missing close to the boundary of Hwange National Park in two separate incidents.

Fisani Moyo a herdboy in Jabatshaba in Jotsholo, Lupane went missing on 16 February while Tabani Shoko (31) from Gamba village, Lukosi in Hwange went missing on 3 February close to the Hwange National Park.

Both men are suspected to have been attacked by wild animals, probably lions because there have been reports of lions being seen in areas they went missing from.

Acting Matabeleland North police provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Namatarira Mashona could not immediately confirm the reports saying she was yet to receive information on the two incidents.

“We are yet to receive reports of the two cases so we cannot comment at the moment,” she said.

Villagers in Jabatshaba told Sunday News that they feared that Fisani could have been attacked by wild animals especially lions as some of the animals have strayed out of the park due to rains. The Civil Protection Unit reported last week that due to flooding in some areas in the province, lions, zebras and buffaloes were being spotted in some areas close to villages, raising fears among the people. Villagers said the fear over the missing men has also been heightened after reports that a professional hunter shot and injured a male lion and failed to track it down.

“Villagers are prone to wild animals attacks especially lions and hyenas and of late we have been living in fear as lions were spotted in the areas. We also understand that on 15 February there was a hunt that went wrong when a hunter shot a lion but failed to track it. The lion has not been located and we know that a wounded lion is very dangerous to people,” said Mr Martin Moyo, a villager from Jabatshaba near Halfway hotel.

Areas which have also been affected by the attacks are Ngundwane, Manganganga and Quarry in Lupane District.

According to Fusani’s employer, Mr Headman Nkomo, the herdboy drove the cattle to the grazing area on 15 February but never returned.

“We got worried when he didn’t return and tried to look for him but only found the cattle unattended and since it was dark we went back home thinking he would return. At first we thought he had gone to visit a relative or friend and was failing to return because of the rains. We have been searching for him but we are not getting any luck. We have since reported the matter to the police,” said Mr Nkomo.

He said combined searches by the police, rangers and members of the community in suspected areas had yielded nothing.

Meanwhile, Zimparks rangers said on 3 February Shoko and Mr Tapiwa Zulu went to Sinametela National Park intending to poach. After setting their wire snares, the two retreated close to the Hwange National Park boundary where they started a fire to roast some meat.

“After a while Shoko informed his friend that he was going to check on the wire snares and that he would return shortly but he never returned. Zulu ended up heading back home after efforts to locate his friend failed,” said a ranger who could not be named since he is not authorised to speak to the media.

The matter came to light on 23 February when Shoko’s parents confronted Zulu over their missing son since he was said to be the last person who had been seen with him. They made a report police in Hwange who together with the rangers conducted a search but to no avail.

Shoko was on a warrant of arrest after he failed to turn up for sentencing in January when he was found guilty of possession of wild game meat. Search efforts have also been hindered by the rains pounding the area.

Zimparks spokesperson Mrs Caroline Washaya-Moyo could not be reached for a comment. – state media