LISTEN LIVE: Mujuru Speaks on Sekeramayi

MUJURU, MISIHAIRABWI, MATIBENGA SPEAK OUT MUJURU, MISIHAIRABWI, KHUPE, MATIBENGA SPEAK ON WOMENS POLITICAL ALLIANCE

Grace Kwinjeh | Former Vice President Joice Mujuru has responded to media reports that her husband Solomon nominated Defense Minister Sydney Sekeramayi, ahead of her to deputise President Robert Mugabe.

Recent media reports indicate that Mujuru was nominated by First Lady Grace Mugabe for the VP post lining her up for the top job, while her husband interestingly nominated Sekeramayi.

“Unfortunately whether he said it in the bar or he said where, I’m not so sure, do not forget Mujuru was a human being who was entitled to his own personal opinion,” Mujuru responds in a ZimEye interview in which she dismissed the report as fabricated. Listen to audio for more..