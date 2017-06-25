LISTEN TO MUJURU: I Am The Best Presidential Candidate To Unite All Zimbabweans

Staff Reporter| The last (2) two weeks have seen NPP leader, Joice Mujuru come out to make proclamations that she is the best candidate to replace Robert Mugabe, and one who will unite “all Zimbabweans,” as she said.

The people Dr Mujuru described as all Zimbabweans are: those fought in the liberation struggle, those who are in the army, and those who own farms.

Mujuru at the end of her short statement, further put herself forward saying, (so now, I am here) “aiwaka ko zvandiripo ka.”

She said, “we want someone who can also unite and appeal to those who fought in the liberation struggle, those who are in the army, and those who own farms.

“This is because some fear that if someone else becomes the leader they will lose their farms, or those in the army will be blamed for certain things, and those in the police will be blamed for certain things.

“And those people will be happy to hear that they have one of their own,” Mujuru added saying as she put her candidacy forwarded while addressing her supporters in Zvimba, Mashonaland West.