LIVE – Bishop Manhanga Shuts Down School, Invades Farm

Pastor Destroys School, Farm Bishop Manhanga Shuts Down School, Invades Farm

Staff Reporter| Police have pounced on Lesbury farm and evicted Robert Smart, a white commercial farmer who was occupying the Rusape farm. The armed police in the process fired tear gas on hundreds of villagers who were protesting against the forced eviction of the white farmer. Smart whose family has been on the farm since the 1930s, was removed to pave way for Bishop Trevor Manhanga, a pro Zanu PF cleric.

ZimEye.com witnessed the evections as they happened.