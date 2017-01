VIDEO LOADING… ¬†

LIVE REPORT:  Millions of litres of water are flowing out of Zimbabwe while people thirst, ZimEye.com can reveal.

Millions of litres of water go down Thuli River from the Matopo Hills to Botswana untapped while thousands of people along its way thirst and fail to produce food.

In a visit to the river in drought-stricken Gwanda South, a ZimEye.com correspondent produces this report on the Thuli water crisis.