WATCH LIVE – MUJURU, MUTASA ATTACK EACH OTHER

LIVE – Mujuru vs Mutasa

UPDATE 1050: Mujuru now holding press conference to fire Mutasa, Gumbo and 5 others.

As reported by ZimEye.com this morning, the Joice Mujuru led Zimbabwe People First Party is on the verge of a split.

Party founding elders Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa have this morning dismissed interim Mujuru on allegations of not leading the party well.

The elders are this morning currently preparing to hold a press conference to announce the dismissal of Mujuru from the party.

ZimEye.com is following the issue closely and details will be made available as soon as they unveil.