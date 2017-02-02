LIVE-MUJURU SAYS: I Wasn’t Part Of The System When I Was Minister & VP

2

Mujuru: I Was Never Part Of Mugabe's Syste

Mujuru: Grilled by Lawyer Mahere

Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, February 2, 2017

– I was not part of the system (when I was Minister & VP)

– During Gukurahundi I was an innocent party…Mugabe was responsible

– (On diamond looting) I was nowhere near Chiadzwa activities…

– On looting Chiadzwa diamonds to Spain, “I have never been to Spain…”

– On declaring private assets publicly, I am prepared to declare my accounts any minute.

  • tamama Ndimugabe

    Typical…. what exactly was she doing in that government?

  • GenChris

    You were not tired but was expelled from the evil cult