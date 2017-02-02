LIVE-MUJURU SAYS: I Wasn’t Part Of The System When I Was Minister & VP

Mujuru: I Was Never Part Of Mugabe's Syste
Mujuru: Grilled by Lawyer Mahere
Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, February 2, 2017
– I was not part of the system (when I was Minister & VP)
– During Gukurahundi I was an innocent party…Mugabe was responsible
– (On diamond looting) I was nowhere near Chiadzwa activities…
– On looting Chiadzwa diamonds to Spain, “I have never been to Spain…”
– On declaring private assets publicly, I am prepared to declare my accounts any minute.
Mujuru: I Was Never Part Of Mugabe's Syste
Mujuru: Grilled by Lawyer Mahere
Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, February 2, 2017