LIVE Pictures At Mujuru Meeting Show Kasukuwere, Zhuwao Missing, No G40 Member Visible

3

LIVE pictures at the Capetown function Joice Mujuru and other politicians are attending strongly suggest that none of the G40 members previously said would attend, are there. President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday claimed that Mujuru is meeting members of the G40 to form an opposition coalition. ZimEye.com in this brief feature also reveals the printed objectives for the function.(SEE VIDEO BELOW). Also see below the video, the invitation paper with the announced objectives.

THE "SECRET" MEETING MNANGAGWA SAYS KASUKUWERE IS MEETING MUJURU IN SOUTH AFRICA TODAY

THE "SECRET" MEETING MNANGAGWA SAYS KASUKUWERE IS MEETING MUJURU IN SOUTH AFRICA TODAY

Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, February 8, 2018

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • sarah Mahoka

    The MDC Alliance had a problem with the composition of the attendees. Another still birth..

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    Zanu PF has not changed, like the Zanu PF of yesterday Mnangagwa is dictating to everyone who they can meet and when. Zimbabwe is a multi-party state and not the de facto one-party state Zanu PF wants it to be and all freedom loving Zimbabweans must condemn these Zanu PF dictates!

    G40 faction is the greatest threat to Mnangagwa and his coup cabal’s ambition of ruling the country until the donkeys have horns because Jonathan Moyo and his group know a lot of dirty things the coup cabal have done, are doing and will do tomorrow. So the cabal have labelled G40 members enemies of the state, “mhandu”, and are hunting them down. The charges of corruption and misuse of power proferred against G40 members are all a smoke screen – Mnangagwa and his coup cabal are themselves equally guilty of these things, everyone in Zanu PF was corrupt and misused power.

    Having declared G40 enemies of the State, Zanu PF is now extending the net to catch every other opposition party they do not want by claiming these politicians are working in cahoots with G40. All those political parties who attended the conference in Cape Town, will now have an impossible task to prove they are not working with G40 directly or indirectly.

    “Pasi nemhandu!” (Death to state enemies!) came the fatwa from President Mnangagwa himself. We can forget all his talk of having free, fair and credible election; this is not an election as far as Mnangagwa and his coup cabal are concerned, this is about stopping mhandu getting into power. You do not rig vote or use violence towin elections if you have confidence the challenger are worthy opponents. When you KNOW the opponents are enemies of the people and nation then you use all means at your disposal to ensure they do not win the elections. Never ever!

  • System

    We did not have a problem, do not be our spokesman Mahoko. We have problems with a ZANU PF system and not individuals.