LIVE Pictures At Mujuru Meeting Show Kasukuwere, Zhuwao Missing, No G40 Member Visible

LIVE pictures at the Capetown function Joice Mujuru and other politicians are attending strongly suggest that none of the G40 members previously said would attend, are there. President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday claimed that Mujuru is meeting members of the G40 to form an opposition coalition. ZimEye.com in this brief feature also reveals the printed objectives for the function.(SEE VIDEO BELOW). Also see below the video, the invitation paper with the announced objectives.

Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, February 8, 2018