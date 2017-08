Below are on the spot ZimEye pictures of Mnangagwa aide, Josiah Hungwe Monday afternoon officiating the Heroes Day celebration in Masvingo. This follows speculation around Hungwe’s life which ZimEye.com dubunked early Monday morning. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY..

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox