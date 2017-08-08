LIVE – Tsvangirai 2018 PRESIDENT OF ZIMBABWE or RESIDENT OF HIGHLANDS | Starting at 3pm (UK time)

Staff Reporter| After toiling for 17 years, Morgan Tsvangirai could be President Of Zimbabwe by June next year.

In June 2013 SADC leaders told Tsvangirai and company not to contest the elections because ‘if you go into elections next month, you are going to lose; the elections are done’, they said. It is now a year before next year’s election but can we say with absolute certainty that the opposition will lose next year’s elections?

Join ZimEye.com LIVE today at 3pm (UK time) 4pm (Harare time) on the subject of the 2018 elections – By this time next year, will Morgan Tsvangirai be inside State House and not Highlands House?

