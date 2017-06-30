LIVE UPDATES: Chiwenga, Jonso Fires, As Mugabe Courts Youths

President Mugabe this afternoon addresses thousands of Zanu-PF youths at Mucheke Stadium in the third leg of his nationwide Presidential Youth Interface Rallies. Je has been to Mashonaland East and Manicaland Provinces so far.

Zanu-PF supporters started congregating at the open space outside Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo for the third installment of ten President Mugabe Youth Interface Rallies early in the morning. Zim-dancehall tunes are being belted to the pleasure of the largely youthful crowd.

President Mugabe has used the interface rallies to implore the youth to remain resolute regarding the founding values of the party.

The youths have been urged to desist from factional politics by rejecting influence from senior members of the party who wish to use them in their nefarious and selfish agendas.

The theme for the rally is “Honouring Our Icon…Unlocking the Value in Youths”

11:35 – Kinnah AKA Mr Mbare is now on stage and the crowd has gone wild.