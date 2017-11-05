LIVE UPDATES: Grace Mugabe’s Church Mass At Rufaro

First Lady Grace Mugabe is holding her first church rally at Rufaro stadium – she has assembled a handful thousands from several denominations.

state media updates

13:15 – Bishop Ndanga says the government must give indigenous churches stands free of charge, and empower leaders to become marriage officers.

13:09 – He says the indigenous churches were responsible for Zanu PF and President Robert Mugabe’s election victory in 2013. He adds that they are fully behind the leadership of Mugabe. He says President Mugabe must rule until he dies, since the churches ordain Bishops to lead until they die. He says he is the ACCZ President until he dies.

13:05 – Bishop Ndanga says this is the best day for the indigenous church. “Nomatter the objective, this is the best thing to ever happen to the people of indigenous churches.”

13:04 – ACCZ President, Bishop Johannes Ndanga takes to the podium to address the crowd.

12:59 – Chikukwa says President Robert Mugabe is a leader anointed by God. She urges the crowd to go a read Exodus 23:22.

12:58 – The Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs, Miriam Chikukwa gives welcome remarks.

12:32 – We now get an opening prayer from one, Bishop Mandaza.

12:31 – It’s now time for the singing of the National Anthem.