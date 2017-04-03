LIVE UPDATES: Mnangagwa Aides Rubbish President Mugabe

1257: The protesters have handed their petition to central committee member Martin Mavhangira for submission to the party leadership. We also conclude our updates.
1251: Shantel Mbereko, representing women, describes Kasukuwere and Mafios as thieves who got into the party in order to destroy it.
1245: Zanu-PF main wing representative Cde Jona Ngwenya says Mafios and Kasukuwere are treating the party like a family tuck shop. He alleges that the duo has created walls and chaos in the province.
1241: “They pretend to love Amai and President Mugabe yet behind the scenes they are plotting their own game,” says Cde Parirenyatwa.
1229: War veterans leader in the province Sam Parirenyatwa says they can’t be chased way from the party by thieves and greedy people.
1157: The protesters have gathered at the the revolutionary party’s provincial headquarters. Members of the youth and women’s league as well as war veterans are now being introduced.
1112: Mashonaland Central Youth League chairperson Isaiah Karina has been arrested for trying to stop the demonstrations.
1055: An unspecified number of people have been arrested for attempting to disrupt the demonstrations.
1054: Some of the placards are written pasi nemaparallel structures…makadzingisa vanhu vakawanda mubato vasina mhosva..taramba kutongwa neG40….this (Kasukuwere) thug must go.
1050: The numbers continue swelling with people singing songs denigrating Cdes Kasukuwere and Mafios.