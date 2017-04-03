LIVE UPDATES: Mnangagwa Aides Rubbish President Mugabe

Below are LIVE STATE MEDIA UPDATES from Bindura as Emmerson Mnangagwa supporters this afternoon defied president Robert Mugabe, the Head Of State who has ordered a stop to demonstrations against ZANU PF Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

1257: The protesters have handed their petition to central committee member Martin Mavhangira for submission to the party leadership. We also conclude our updates.

1251: Shantel Mbereko, representing women, describes Kasukuwere and Mafios as thieves who got into the party in order to destroy it.

“We took Kasukuwere as a youth but he has proved to be the worst politician from Mashonaland Central. His divisive tendencies have reached the Apostolic sects and he caused chaos at Wimbo’s shrine…as for Mafios, his real job was to sell bricks and he should stick to that,” says Ngwenya.

1245: Zanu-PF main wing representative Cde Jona Ngwenya says Mafios and Kasukuwere are treating the party like a family tuck shop. He alleges that the duo has created walls and chaos in the province.

1241: “They pretend to love Amai and President Mugabe yet behind the scenes they are plotting their own game,” says Cde Parirenyatwa.

1230: “Kasukuwere has created a rift between war veterans and President Mugabe as well as the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe,” says Parirenyatwa.

1229: War veterans leader in the province Sam Parirenyatwa says they can’t be chased way from the party by thieves and greedy people.

1157: The protesters have gathered at the the revolutionary party’s provincial headquarters. Members of the youth and women’s league as well as war veterans are now being introduced.

1112: Mashonaland Central Youth League chairperson Isaiah Karina has been arrested for trying to stop the demonstrations.

1055: An unspecified number of people have been arrested for attempting to disrupt the demonstrations.

1054: Some of the placards are written pasi nemaparallel structures…makadzingisa vanhu vakawanda mubato vasina mhosva..taramba kutongwa neG40….this (Kasukuwere) thug must go.

1050: The numbers continue swelling with people singing songs denigrating Cdes Kasukuwere and Mafios.