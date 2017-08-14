LIVE UPDATES: Mnangagwa Illness, Mahofa Death, Mugabe Speaks On Heroes Day

Below are the LIVE updates of President Robert Mugabe’s speech at the Heroes Acre, when Zanu PF is faced with the death of Shuvai Mahofa and the sudden illness of VP Emmerson Mnangagwa.

13:34 – The national Anthem has just been sung to mark the end of official proceedings here at the national shrine.

13:15 – Secretary for youth league in the Zanu PF Politburo Kudzanai Chipanga has also laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

13:07 – VP Mphoko, Senate President Edna Madzongwe and Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda have also laid the wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

13:05 – According to Dr Chombo, His Excellency is going to lay the wreath at the East and West Wings.



12:59 – As the gospel choir finishes, the ZRP choir takes over. The ZRP choir master drives the crowd crazy with his choreographic skills on stage.

12:56 – A gospel choir takes to the stage and sings a Ndebele rendition, Thixo Olothando (God of love).

12:50 – “Let us always remember we are the children of the struggle by staying United.

As he concludes his address, President Mugabe counsels that the nation should always be guided by the principle the late VP John Landa Nkomo left with us.

The principle is that PEACE BEGINS WITH ME, PEACE BEGINS WITH YOU, PEACE BEGINS WITH ALL OF US.

12:47 – ”As we organise ourselves in government, some elements are getting out of control. We have a bad incident of the members of the army who went into the streets to beat up police. I have discussed the incident with the commanders,” says President Mugabe.

He says the army and the police serve one purpose and queries how they would handle the populace when they are at Cross purposes.

12:43 – President Mugabe says this morning, he learnt of the death of Minister Mahofa who was a member of the Zanu PF Politburo.

President Mugabe has also urged Zimbabweans to remain peaceful as “the days towards our harmonised elections are drawing closer and closer.”

“We need peace. Peace has to be the guiding principle. Let us thank our security forces for the protection they have given us.”

12:37 – “However, there are some people who use the Internet for selfish reasons. The opposition and our detractors post lies about us. You then hear them saying bad things about us. Total lies. They would have read on the Internet.

12:35 – President Mugabe says there is need for the country to have its own engineers who can spearhead development in ways that can make Zimbabwe catch up with the rest of the world

He says technology can be used for information gathering as well as to enhance learning at schools.

12:31 – “The freedom we have now, is the freedom for all. Let us use it to promote all of us in the country. Our institutions of development should work in unison. Our schools should work in unison. All children must go to school. That is what we agreed at independence. They must go to the highest level if their capabilities.

12:27 – “As we today gather at the national shrine, and shrines elsewhere, we would want to do so in a special way. I urge everyone to pause and reflect because if you saw what was happening during the colonialists era, you would feel pity for the blacks. They were not allowed to go into stores like Barbours. They were also restricted into getting to places like Highlands

“We were only allowed to stay in areas like Mbare and Highfields.

President Mugabe says places like Highfields were also reserved for government employees but the rest were subjected to unpleasant conditions.

12:14 – President Mugabe says at the end of the struggle, Zimbabweans reconciled with the colonisers and even South Africa copied the model at their independence.

12:04 – President Mugabe has urged unity among Zimbabweans. “Unity, means we have to share the same ideology. But there are some who are still crawling by night going to Britain and her allies pleading for sanctions.”

“We are appealing to those individuals to drop that kind of behaviour. Zimbabwe belongs to all of us.

“We say Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans. Zimbabwe belongs to all of us. We say Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans.

11:59 – President Mugabe says it is not true that Zimbabwe chased away white settlers saying only land was repossessed. ”We did not touch any industry. They fled on their own,” he says.

11:05- President Mugabe arrives at the national shrine amid wild cheers and the crowd shouts Gushungo! Gushungo! As the national Anthem is being sung, eight helicopters fly past in two diamond shapes.

11:07 – President Mugabe is now inspecting the guard of honour mounted by the Presidential Guard.

11:36 – President Mugabe takes to the podium and starts with salutations. He recognises the presence of Service Chiefs, mentioning them all by name. He welcomes all gathered here to commemorate the sacrifices made by fallen and living Heroes who delivered independence.

“We are gathered here to pay tribute to all our Heroes, where ever they are. On this solemn occasion, we remember the men and women who sacrificed for our freedom and independence,” says President Mugabe.

11:38 – ”These men and women should live forever in our memories and across generations.

11:40- “This national shrine and many others dotted across and beyond our country, are our own way of institutionalisation our heroes’ lives. Beyond time and successive generations. In celebrating them, we affirm the ideals for which they laid down their lives.

“While, as a nation, every year we set aside the second Monday in August to commemorate and celebrate the lives of our heroes, we should in fact remember them everyday of our lives.

11:43 – President Mugabe says the nation shall certainly remember thousands who perished in the battle fronts and those massacred at Nyadzonia, Tembwe Freedom and Chimoio bases.

“As Father Mukonori eluded, even the masses endured torture and harassment at the hands of the colonialists”, President Mugabe says.

He says, fed up with the inhumane treatment they were subjected to by the settlers, a lot of young boys and girls skipped the border to fight for their independence.

11:46 – ”Some of them were so young that we had to take them to school. We had to find out from among ourselves who the teachers were. We set up schools for them. We also needed doctors but they were not there. They later came after finishing training, the likes of Dr Sekeramayi, he says.

11:49 – Referring to Father Mukonori’s Bible reading which spoke of a woman who committed adultery, President Mugabe jokingly asks what of the man with whom the woman committed adultery with, and the crowd bursts in laughter.

11:55 – President Mugabe has urged Zimbabweans to jealously guard the gains of the liberation struggle of which land is one of them.

11:58 – “Let us keep this land to ourselves and not bring back the whites because they are already talking, asking why we took back the land if we are failing to utilize it.

“There are some who are coming back clandestinely saying we left farming equipment and are entering into agreements with black farmers, we do not want that.