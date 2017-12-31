LIVE UPDATES: Mnangagwa Speaks, “God Blesses Those Who Forgive Others”

Ray Nkosi | President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia have today graced Reverend Andrew Wutaunashe’s Faith for the nation thanksgiving ceremony in Bulawayo.

Speaking to hundreds of Wutaunashe’s followers, Mnangagwa said he and Wutaunashe are old friends. Wutaunashe is the one who officiated at Mnangagwa’s victory celebration when the latter defeated Joice Mujuru in 2014.

Speaking once again on his Gwanda poisoning ordeal Mnangagwa said, “I would like to thank all churches who pyaed for me after Gwanda, after I was poisoned. Ndinoona kuti minamato yenyu yakanzwika.”

Mnangagwa also expressed that he was not at the church to be prayed for, but to pray, “Mwari ndiye watinofanira kunamata, tigonamata, tigonamata, tigonamata

On the 2018 elections, President Mnangagwa reiterates Victor Matemadanda’s words that, there is no need for violence, “Let us never allow our political discourse turn poisonous.”