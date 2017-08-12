LIVE UPDATES: Mugabe Takes Fight To Gwanda

1426: Barcelona FC legends Patrick Kluivert and Edgar Davids are also gracing the Matabeleland South Presidential Youth Interface rally. They arrived in the company of Minister of Sports and Recreation Makhosini Hlongwane who is donning a Barcelona FC t-shirt.

1414: President Mugabe is arriving at Pelandaba Stadium and the crowd thunders in song. As the Presidential motorcade enters the venue, everyone at the stadium stands up to show respect to the party leader. He is now moving around the stadium in a ZRP Defender vehicle greeting an ecstatic crowd.

1411: Simon Khaya Moyo, Christopher Mushowe and Sydney Sekeramayi are here too

1405: The two VPs Mnangagwa and Mphoko have just arrived at Pelandaba Stadium here in Jahunda Suburb, Gwanda.

1339: The VVIP tent is filling up. Zanu PF Secretary for Administration, Dr Ignatius Chombo, National Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and Secretary for Security in the Politburo Kembo Mohadi have taken their seats. Secretary for Finance in the Politburo, Obert Mpofu is here too.

1332: From the briefing, President headed to the Gwanda Post office where he commissioned a Community Information Centre which is expected to help locals stay informed.

1312: The First Secretary of the ruling party has just landed at Gwanda Polytechnic College where he is expected to have a briefing with Matabeleland South party leadership.

1302: The sound of helicopters hovering above Jahunda Suburb and subsequently Pelandaba Stadium elates the crowd gathered here waiting for the arrival of President Mugabe.

1242: The smooth Zanu PF mobilising machine is at it again here in Matabeleland South, filling to the rafters, the province’s home of football, Pelandaba Stadium.

1206: Some senior Government officials have arrived at the venue and already taken their seats. Those who have arrived include Mabel Chinomona,Jonathan Moyo, Abigail Damasane, Patrick Zhuwao, Dr Walter Mzembi, Eunice Sandi-Moyo and Joshua Malinga.

1149: In the revolutionary spirit that has engulfed the province, liberation war songs by Light Machine Gun choir get people dancing along.