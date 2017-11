Breaking News – Mugabe Fired

Mugabe has just been fired from ZANU PF and Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new ZANU PF leader.

Also fired are Mphoko, Zhuwawo, Grace Mugabe, Walter Mzembi, Chombo, Chimene, Letina Undenge, Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo.

Mnangagwa is on his way to ZANU PF HQ now.

This is a developing story… – refresh this page for updates