LIVE UPDATES: Mugabe Jets Into Chirumhanzu

STATE MEDIA UPDATES: PRESIDENT Mugabe this morning officially launches the US$1 billion dualisation project of the Beitbridge-Harare and Harare-Chirundu highways at Chaka Business center in Chirumhanzu before commissioning the US$250 million Tokwe-Mukosi Dam in Chivi later in the day.

Scores of people already at the Chaka Business Center ahead of the ground breaking ceremony of the Beitbridge-Harare highway dualisation project.

11:45 – Traditional dance groups are providing entertainment.

11:51 – President Mugabe arrives at Chaka Business Center in Chirumhanzu ahead of the commencement of proceedings.

11: 53 – President Mugabe later in the day is also expected to commission the Tokwe-Mukosi Dam and launch a US$1 million fishery project in Masvingo Province.

11:57 – Tokwe-Mukosi dam is located about 72 kilometers south of Masvingo city.

12:00 – Meanwhile at Tokwe-Mukosi, multitudes of Zimbabweans are making way to the venue to witness government’s commitment towards the implementation of the Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation (ZimAsset).

12:05 – Tokwe-Mukosi dam, is testimony of the fulfillment of the ZimAsset cluster on Infrastructure Development and Utilities. The dame is set to make significant contribution to the Food Security and Nutrition cluster by providing water to irrigate 25 000 hactares of land.

12:08 – As faithfuls wait for the beginning of the official program here in Chivi, Gororo Primary, Songamiti Secondary Schools and The police band are providing entrainment.