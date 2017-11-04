LIVE UPDATES: Mugabe’s Interface Rally In Bulawayo

Below are LIVE updates of President Robert Mugabe’s 9th Presidential Youth Interface Rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo

– state media

The 9th leg of the Presidential Youth Interface rallies is taking place at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo today. Please stay tuned for the updates.

1042: President Mugabe is expected to officially open the Nkulumane Community Information Centre. The Nkulumane Community Information Centre is part of a project funded by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz). The authority is targeting to construct information centres in all the country’s constituencies. To date, Potraz has constructed over 80 centres at a cost of more than $900 000.

1040: President Mugabe has officially opened the Nkulumane Community Information Centre.

1052: Youth league Secretary Kudzanai Chipanga is now addressing delegates at the official opening of the Nkulumane Community Information Centre

08:30 – People already trickling into White City Stadium for the 9th Presidential Youth Interface Rally. The stadium has been painted white by the t-shirts.

08:21 – INTERFACE DAY ONCE AGAIN:

The Presidential Youth Interface voyage continues today with 9th leg roaring into life today at White City Stadium in Bulawayo Province.

The journey started on June 3 at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera, Mashonaland East. June 16, the journey took the Zanu PF Youth League to Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, Manicaland Province.

The 3rd leg was held at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo Province.

Next it was Somhlolo stadium in Lupane, Matabeleland North which played host to the 4th Presidential Youth Interface Rally on July 21.

The 5th was at the Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) grounds in Mashonaland West Province on the 29th of July.

Matabeleland South provincial capital, Gwanda,hosted the 6th Presidential Youth Interface Rally at Phelandaba stadium on the 12th of August.

The 7th Interface Rally was to follow just outside Mkoba Teachers College, in Gweru in the Midlands Province. Mashonaland Central Province played host to the 8th rally at Chipadze Stadium in Bindura town. This meant that only 2 provinces were still pending – Bulawayo and Harare.

Today, the Zanu PF Youth League and its entourage descend on Bulawayo, White City stadium to be specific.

As early as 6:30.am people started trickling into the stadium, and it looks set to be another highly subscribed rally, judging from the numbers already inside White City and those still queuing outside.