LIVE UPDATES: Mugabe’s Interface Rally In Lupane

Below are state media LIVE updates at the Lupane rally which began Friday morning:

12:55 – Time for introductions of Zanu PF Mat North provincial leadership.

12:47 – Zanu PF National Youth Commissar, Innocent Hamandishe, who is the Master of Ceremonies (MC), asks everyone to stand up for the singing of the National Anthem.

12:30 – President Mugabe arrives and moves around Somhlolo Stadium greeting thousands of party supporters aboard an open truck. With the song: ‘Jongwe Rinotonga Rimwechete,’ sounding, Mugabe is actually waving the Zimbabwean flag in the company of the First Lady and Zanu PF Youth League leader, Kudazanai Chipanga.

12:28 – For those not a Somhlolo stadium, you can now catch the proceedings live on ZBC TV. We are now live.

12:27 – Mugabe says teachers now have more sources of information to research​.

12:16 – He says the ICT facility will make life easier for both students and teachers and has helped students catch up with information where books are not readily available.

12:14 – President Mugabe has officially opens the Lupane Community Information Centre.

12:00 – Mandiwanzira expresses optimism that the facility will be handy for research purposes for both school children and Lupane State University (LSU) students

11:59 – The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Supa Mandiwanzira addresses guests, says it is the intention of the government to ensure that all government documents and services which include passports, birth certificates, death certificates can be applied for online.

11:53 – President Mugabe and the First Lady during their tour of Lupane Information Centre before the official opening

11:42] – The President is expected to handover a total of 120 laptops to six schools Masenyane Primary, Mthuphane Secondary, Vulindlela Secondary, Jotsholo Primary, Kusile Primary and Makhovula Primary, all in Lupane. Each of the schools will receive​ 20 laptops.

11:37 – More than US$800 000 has been spent so far by POTRAZ in 80 out of 220 constituencies for the programme targeting rural schools first before it spreads to urban areas as it seeks to increase access to internet facilities in remote areas.

11:35 – The information centre was converted from a post office to accommodate modern ICT infrastructure in line with the modern trends

11:33 – Soon President Robert Mugabe and the First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe arrive at the information centre and begin their tour.

11:31 – Zanu PF Youth Chairman, Kudzai Chipanga also arrives.

11:30 – The two vice presidents: Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko arrive at Lupane Information Centre for the official opening.

11:19 – Ministers also start arriving including Dr Christopher Mushohwe, Saviour Kasukuwere, Professor Jonathan Moyo and Dr Joseph Made.

09:43 – The speaker has also denounced factionalism and those who use youths to further their political ambitions. He has also urged the party to start organising itself for 2018 polls. “We must start now…” he said in Masvingo at the last interface.

09:37 – If you didn’t know, Matabeleland North Province is known for coal mining in Hwange, methane deposits, tourism at the mighty Victoria Falls, wildlife at Hwange National Park and the Gwayi-Shangani conservancy, livestock production, and maize and wheat farming at ARDA Jotsholo, among other things.

Issues of human wildlife conflicts have been topical in Mat North.

09:31 – We are not sure what Mugabe will say but Matabeleland North but has in previous rallies made a commitment ensure youths are taken seriously in terms of empowering them through availing A1 farms to them has vast opportunities for youths.

09:20 – At other rallies, President Mugabe has urged young people to be self-enterprising as opposed to waiting for employment

09:08 – The interface rallies are being organised by the Zanu PF Youth League with support from other party wings. They give youths an opportunity to interact with the President, as well as mobilise youths to register to vote for the 2018 elections.

09:06 – People already filling up the stadium

09:02 – President Mugabe has already held rallies in Marondera (Mashonaland East), Mutare (Manicaland) and Masvingo provinces.

09:00 – President Robert Mugabe this afternoon meets youths at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane in the fourth of his Presidential Youth Interface rallies.