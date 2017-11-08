LIVE UPDATES- Mugabe’s Politburo LIVE Address

Below are LIVE UPDATES of President Mugabe’s pre and post Politburo meeting at the ZANU PF HQ this morning.

13:56 – Amai has concluded her remarks and President Mugabe has been requested to address the crowd. As he takes to the podium, the DJ plays Jah Prayzah’s “Mudhara Achauya.” 13:54 – Amai Mugabe hails youths for turning out in their numbers despite the short notice. ”The numbers speak of loyalty and commitment to the party.” 13:52 – ”As Women’s League, we support you Mr President. We will always be there in good and bad times. 13:50 – Going deeper into the Bible, Dr Amai Mugabe says the Bible implores people to request for serenity and wisdom on things one can not change. 13:49 – Amai Mugabe says life is guided by the Bible which is the life manual. ”The bible says leaders are ordained by God. You were ordained President Mugabe. The Bible goes on to say hail thee.”

13.26- Pasi na Emmerson Mnangagwa boarder jumper! Shouted Kasukuwere as he concludes his slogan.

13.24 – Kasukuwere says he didn’t know that all along Emmerson Mnangagwa was a boarder jumper.

13.23 – Kasukuwere: President you have heard it for yourself from the youths that FL Grace Mugabe must be appointed as VP.

13:21 – Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Savior Kasukuwere has invited provincial chairs to give brief remarks. – Kasukuwere loudly chants – “Pasi na Emmerson Border Jumper!” 13:19 – According to Undenge, men, who are in charge of legal affairs are stalling progress because they have been working with the fired former Vice President Mnangagwa.

13:14 – Letina Undenge, standing in for Thokozile Mathuthu pleads with President Mugabe to ensure that the constitution is amended to make a provision for the inclusion of a woman in the presidium.

13:10 – Chimene implores President Mugabe to descend to provinces and cleanse them of Lacoste members . . . adding that they will assist by compiling names and forwarding them for action.

13:06 – Speaking on behalf all Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs, Minister of Manicaland Provincial Affairs Mandi Chimene mocks former VP Mnangagwa for attempting to skip the border to Mozambique. “He is a border jumper,” says Chimene

13:05 – Nyaruwata has urged President Mugabe not to hesitate to take corrective measures against deviants.

13:02 – Leader of War Veterans loyal to the cause of the party, Patrick Nyaruwata apologises to President Mugabe and Dr Amai Mugabe for what happened in Bulawayo. In Bulawayo last week a handful of rogue youths suspected to be members of former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Team Lacoste booed while the First Lady Dr Amai Grace Mugabe was addressing the Bulawayo Youth Interface Rally.

13:00 – President Mugabe has been invited to Harare International Conference Centre for an interactive meeting with college and university students. The interface rally will be held next Saturday.

12:56 – Chipanga thanks Government ministers for renaming Harare International Airport to Robert Mugabe International Airport.

12:10 – Chipanga: We want a female Vice President and as Youth we have nominated Dr Grace Mugabe..

Chipanga: Thanks responsible authorities 4 renaming Airport to President’s name & invites youths to come to the airport tomorrow for officially opening.

12:05 – Chipanga takes to the podium invites VP Mphoko to come yonder. Mphoko is referred to as Mutevedzi weMutungamiri akavimbika.

11:59 – Masvingo Youth Prov Head announces “baba kuMasvingo takagadzirisa musatya.”

11:45 – Youth leader Hamandishe says tinotenda makadzinga Mnangagwa but mumaGovt institutions enyu makazara maLacoste anofanira kudzingwa.

11:35 – ZimEye.com receives confirmation that Mnangagwa is still holding his position of 2nd Secretary of ZANU PF. This is despite being removed from VP post.

11:13 – The rally has been organized by Zanu-PF Harare Province following the dismissal of the party’s Second Secretary Emmerson Mnangagwa from the Government post of Vice President on charges of, among others undermining the President.(state media)

Members of Mbare Chimurenga take up position to as they prepare for the arrival of President Mugabe.

11:20 – The meeting precedes a Politburo meeting to be held later today.

11:24 – The First Lady Dr Amai Mugabe and VP Phelekezela Mphoko have already arrived.

Members of Mbare Chimurenga Choir hold up a placard inscribed “Welcome Amai” in honour of First Lady Dr Amai Grace Mugabe.

11:38 – The Presidential convoy has arrived here at Zanu PF headquarters and the sound system thunders with the song, “Jongwe”.

Zanu PF supporters started streaming to the party headquarters as early as 7am.

11:39: President Mugabe is expected to address party supporters who marched to the venue in solidarity with him.

11:49-Defense Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi arrives and goes straight to the party offices where the Politburo meeting is supposed to take place.

12:00 – Revolutionary beats continue to entertain an anxious crowd which is waiting for His Excellency who is now in a briefing with party leadership ahead of the politburo meeting.

12:20 – As the President Mugabe and the First Lady emerge from the building, cheers by the crowd drown the public announcement system set up here to amplify sound.

12:26 – The National Anthem has been sung and Annastacia Ndhlovu gives a prayer.

12:29 – Zanu PF Youth League Commissar, Innocent Hamandishe says youths are gathered here in solidarity with President Mugabe and the First Lady following acts of misconducts by some individuals during an interface rally in Bulawayo.

12:34 – Provincial youth league leaders take turns to make the slogans. All but Midlands leader denounce Lacoste and former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

12:38 – Zanu-PF Central Committee members have been excluded from making the slogan. According to Hamandishe, the Central Committee needs to be realigned first.

12:41 – Youth League National Organising Secretary, Mpehlabayo Malinga reaffirms the youth league’s support to His Excellency and Dr Amai Mugabe.