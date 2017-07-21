LIVE UPDATES – Mugabe’s Speech In Lupane

State Media updates:

1516: President Mugabe has finished his address.

1514: He says violence is not Zanu PF mode.

“I hear there are groups that are moving around beating people. No, that is not our way of doing of things. If you see them, push them off the road and give them the punishment they deserve. Do not even wait for the police to come. We can not have criminals spoiling our good name.”

1512: President Mugabe says usually, universities have two groups, those who are Pro-Zanu PF and those who are pro-opposition.

“But the opposition are zero parties. They have nothing to offer. People need to check what are the proposals on offer for the nation are in the opposition. There is nothing there. They lack leadership and mobilisation skills.”

1508: “We are going towards elections, province by province, are ready for elections? Those youths who were 16 and 17 last elections during last elections, have they registered to vote this coming elections?

Our institutions, the universities have lots of young people, let us not ignore them. VaChipanga, there is another assignment for you

1505: “I want our women to recognise what the youths have done. You are the mothers of youths. But in the Women’s League, are we as united as the youths are? BoBaba, whether you are in the central committee or in the politburo, are you as united as your children are? If not, why not? Let us be united, the youths have given us reason to be.”

1502: “People must develop that sense of loyalty but first and foremost, we must ensure we are educated. Skills come after elementary and secondary education. As such, we must educate children without fail.”

1459: “I want to appeal to those in the diaspora to come back and work in areas like mining, commerce, industry and infrastructure. I don’t see why they can’t get the same treatment in terms of treatment if that is what is attracting them elsewhere.”

1451: President Mugabe says due to shortage of drinking water, animals became so daring. They would visit our homes as uninvited guests. They would even eat our food we intend to use to feed ourselves. But we are happy because as things stand, the animals will not bother us.

“The soils are wet and there is abundant water on the land. We are sure if the situation is like that, there will be evaporation and more rains will come. We will continue to produce more and once again become the bread basket for Africa.”

1449: President Mugabe thanks farmers for responding to the call to join Command Agriculture programme.

“This year, we are all happier. We tried our best by combining efforts. Labour and inputs. We are happy, command Agriculture has produced massive, massive tonnes of maize. Even here, there is plenty maize. Every province, it is the same. So, akulamuntu ozalamba. We are not going to import maize anymore, I think, for the next year or so.”

1443: “I want to thank you again, even though you are young, for teaching us as elders, that you can raise crowds and are united. This is a phenomenon that the elders must grasp and learn. Thank you youths, for your respect and confidence in me. Let me say, I also respect you.

“I want to say to those of us who are leaders, look at what the youths are able to do. No fights among them. They are firmly United. They could not have achieved this without unity. They have no factions, and no desire at the moment to be successors, when the President is still there. The youths are saying NO. The women are saying NO. The majority of the people are saying NO. Who then is saying YES? Ngubani?” He says with light laughter.

1437: It doesn’t matter, izibongo zinengi/surnames are too many but we are bound by one surname. We are Zimbabweans. This is what umdala wethu meant, we must be together. Our children must inherit unity as something we bequeath to them. When we die, they will respect our graves. Not as graves, but as places where those who have left them are laid.

He says youths will feel compelled to carry forward the torch and protect the ethos set by the elderly generation. President Mugabe thanks the youth league for recognising that they are the leaders of tomorrow.

“Of course you are leaders, but you are young, the future belongs to you.”

1435: President Mugabe says the control and ownership of the land go together. He has paid tribute to the youth and Women’s League for staying United. The youth and Women’s League are all propelled by that principle that the country must remain ours. So, today, province by province sibantu banye/we are one.

1431: ”We must defend our land. Those virtues and those objectives we have about ourselves. The development objectives depend, first and foremost on having land.”

President Mugabe says we need to pride ourselves as sovereign owners of the country called Zimbabwe saying “if we are to prosper as individuals, family or country, unity, unity and more unity is required.”

It can not be achieved by any of us as individuals. It should be WE together. We together can defend our country and conquer the enemy.



1425: One thing that umdala wethu (late VP Joshua Nkomo) told me when he was in hospital, it was unity. Ukubambana. He told me don’t allow our nation to be divided. The other thing was ilizwe lethu. Our land. Why are these things important? Once upon a time, our land was taken away from us. We lost wealth. We lost our belongings.

It is important that we take ownership of our land, not as servants of the white man but we must own it to produce for ourselves, build our houses and rule ourselves on it as we beat our chest saying Lilizwe lethu/this is our country.



1422: ”Here I have come but what have I come for? What is it that you want me to say? My heart is overwhelmed by your love and confidence in me. It is overwhelmed by your belief in me. In other words, ah, I am your your President. In other words, I am happy, I jump about. If I can’t do it with my legs, I will do it with my heart. I jump about because we are united. I have the followers. Not just two followers like MDCs. It is the whole country. I pray that this love sticks us together.”

1418: ”But they have have followed up again now with interface rallies. Each and every province we have gone to, the phenomenon is the same. Massive people come out of their houses, from far far. Ordinary people are coming to meet their President. I think this is the fourth now and the successes are just the same. I want to thank you. Ngiyalibingelela kakhulu.”



1416: ”That one million men march, drew, I want to believe, more than a million people. We shall never forget that historic achievement by our youth and of course since they are our youths, it was an achievement by our party, Zanu PF.

“We want to thank them for that endeavour which others thought would be a failure.”



1412: President Mugabe pays homage to Chief Mabhikwa whose jurisdiction Lupane falls under.

“We are here at the invitation by once again our youth league as led by Cde Chipanga. We don’t forget the massive, mammoth gathering organised by the youth when they organised each other to gather in Harare and interact with the President and thank him for the work he had done during the short period he was AU and SADC chairman

1408: President Mugabe is now addressing the gathering. He chants phambili ngokulima, phambili ngokubambana and Phansi ngeMDC before making salutations.