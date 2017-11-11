LIVE UPDATES: Mujuru’s Coalition Mass Launch in Bulawayo

No election winning turn up at Mujuru’s coalition launch

Staff Reporter | A crowd of about 2000 people has descended at the on-going Joyce Mujuru led People’s Rainbow Coalition launch at Stanley Square Centre in Bulawayo.

The small crowd is certainly not resemblance of four political parties coming together to wrestle power from a hugely followed party like the ruling ZANU PF, – an observer commented.

The beautiful weather prevailing in the city of Bulawayo has not been motivating enough to get the four parties followers to fill up the 5000 seating capacity traditional venue of Zimbabwean political gatherings in Bulawayo.

The crowd started gathering from as early as 10:00 am with an orange and blue road show and parade of supporters from the Lucia Matibenga splinter PDP and Mujuru led NPP matching through the city centre to the venue in Makokoba Township.

No signs of supporters from the other coalition partners DARE and ZUNDE are visibly on site as their party regalia is not showing around the venue.

Mujuru arrived to the loudest cheer and dancing of the party hit song “Gandanga Rinechivindi” from the crowd shortly after the other coalition partners leaders arrived.

Notably in attendance and taking charge of the proceedings is former mainstream PDP Secretary Gorden Moyo.

ZimEye.com is following the proceedings of the ceremony as they happen and updates will be sent through as they unfold.