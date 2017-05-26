LIVE UPDATES: Police Crushed By Povo In Chitungwiza

ZimEye.com brings our valued readers and contributors live updates from the clashes between council police and an angry povo in Chitungwiza Friday morning. The incident started in Unit O, Chitungwiza where council were at 11am overpowered by the crowd. How it all started: Council police officers were having a chase at a kombi early morning around 9am when the “terrified” driver while fleeing and after being spiked, in a dangerous withdrawal, soon parked it at a house (address withheld) where he sought refuge from the community. This all then suddenly enraged the public who decided to exercise instant justice on the cops. CONTINUE READING…

…..

1130 – Kombi crew are now fixing the deflated tyre

1015 – So far kombi is still parked; people are milling around, believe council has gone to look for manpower.

0955 – The residents are up in arms with council police blocking them not to tow the kombi.