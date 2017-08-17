LIVE UPDATES: Prosecutor Speaks On Grace Mugabe LIVE

South African Private Prosecutor Gerrie Nel has moved in to assist the alleged Grace Mugabe victim, Gabriella Engels today. Nel is one of South Africa’s top criminal prosecutors and he successfully got former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi jailed for corruption and also the Paralympian Pistorius for murder.

1557 – Thank you very much all of you, international media…

1556 – While we await for the legal process, what happens to the victim and their family? Is that not endangering them, how are they protected?

Our trauma (department) has systems of assistance for victims, but we do not want to go into the detail of that…we can’t say what kind of precautions.

1555 – We had a similar civil situation when we attached Zim property. Obviously the principle of immunity does apply, but that property must be used for diplomatic use for it to qualify. So.. You cannot come up with an afterthought and say I was actually on my way to the SADC Summit.

1554 – The nature of the correspondence we sent to the govt that Mrs Mugabe’s claim that she is on a government visit is not accurate.

1552 – It is not automatic that the wife of a head of state is entitled to immunity.

1551 – They should have been arrest.. But we can only intervene, when they announce that they have stopped proceedings. But justice should be done…and this conference should contribute to us achieving this.

1550 – That is the only reason why I decided to do a press conference. The victim family deserve to be treated and to know that they are being treated fairly.

I think it was premature to make statements that the suspect has absconded.

1548 – Journalist asks how possible it not to arrest. The problem is that there was not a warrant of arrest.

1547 – He is now explaining in Afrikaans after being asked to translate from English

1546 – Prosecutor says it is not easy for a police officer to just arrest a suspect without a docket/ warrant of arrest.