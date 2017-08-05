LIVE UPDATES: Tsvangirai, Biti, Ncube, Ngavhurume, Mutambara Form MDC Alliance

Five political leaders, MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Welshman Ncube MDC-N, People’s Democratic Party leader Tendai Biti, Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and Agrippa Mutambara of ZimPF, will today form the MDC Alliance.

ZimEye Brings you LIVE Updates.

09.00am – Zimbabweans from the four parties start gathering at the Zimbabwe Grounds.

10.10am – Tendai Biti (PDP leader) confirms to ZimEye that he is on his way to the Zimbabwe Grounds. He also says he has not at all pulled out of the Alliance as supposed by some MDC-T members.