LIVE UPDATES: Zimbabwe Military Coup?

While tankers have been seen moving into Harare and confirmations by military sources that General Constantino Chiwenga has given a directive to the effect, ZimEye is following closely the situation.

1.52 – Situation calm in Harare no running battles as some social media reports indicate and no proof ZBC has been  taken over. The rest of the country remains calm.

1.53 – There are unconfirmed reports that several heavy duty army tankers were observed making their way into the capital of Harare this afternoon along Lomagundi road.

17.12 – In Masvingo heavy presence of Intelligence Personnel to monitor the situation in the city centre.

17.18 – Video footage about two minutes is released of army trucks moving at a military search point in Nyabira.

17.23 – Meanwhile some Harare residents told News24 that some uniformed soldiers were deployed in street corners all day Tuesday. No comment was immediately available from army officials.

17.24 – Pro Mnangagwa MP Temba Mliswa tweets – “The Party belongs to Mugabe The Army belongs to Zimbabwe.”

1734 – Journalist on the ground Elias Mambo tweets – “Shocking how this coup fake news is travelling so fast…relax people we are not yet there and we don’t want that either..We want peace.”

 

