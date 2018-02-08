LIVE UPDATES: ZRP Cop Says: “It’s Not True I Didn’t Arrest Her Based on Social Media”

ZimEye brings our valued readers and viewers LIVE UPDATES from the High Court where the Zimbabwe Republic police have been slapped with a massive lawsuit for the case in which cops arrested Zimbabwean model, Tafadzwa Mushunje after she was accused of feeding her boyfriend’s minor son with food mixed with HIV+ blood.

The case was adjourned at 1pm for lunch. The child’s mother who caused the arrest, Tracy Sihle Harry, did not turn up at court today. Tracy claimed her son was given food poisoned with HIV blood by Tafadzwa Mushunje. She then got Mushunje arrested and travelled to the police station where she physically assaulted the former.

REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR THE UPDATES.

4.13PM – Court adjourned.

4.12PM – Investigating officer to testify tomorrow. Court adjourned

4.03PM –

“We record but I just conveyed the message to the person who investigated the matter. The investigating officer may have that information”

4.02PM –

“I managed to convey the message to the person who investigated the case.”

4.01PM – Const Nyaude scribbles the length of the scars and its taken as evidence.

He says the scars were about 3 or 4.

4.00PM – “The child was 2 yrs old when I examined him. He had small scars but I cant ascertain the number.”

3.59PM – He says there were 4 people in the car which took them to the plaintiff’s house.

3.55PM – Judge starts questioning Constable Nyaude.

3.51PM – “It’s not true I didn’t arrest her based on social media.”

3.50PM – On the issue of arresting based on social media article and that he violated Section 50 of the Constitution, Constable says, “No I did not allow them to follow me there was no way I would allow them to do that but I couldn’t stop them either.”

3.47PM – “As a police officer I can confirm that there was reasonable suspicion that an offence had been committed; Although I cant establish whether an offence had been committed or not.”

3.46PM – He is told that his arrest not proper and that he did not carry out his duty properly to establish if an arrest was necessary.

3.44PM – He is asked what method he used to link plaintiff to scars without verifying from her.

“I observed the scars and after being advised that the child was with the plaintiff we suspected her to have committed the offense.”

3.40PM – “Scars indicated an assault of some sort..”

3.39PM – He is grilled if aware of the messages circulating on social media when he effected the arrest.

“No I only got wind of it all after the complaint.”

3.32PM – Complainant and suspect are not supposed to be left together alone a police is supposed to be with them.

3.31PM – “Its our duty to protect suspects but sometimes I may not be able to prevent such actions.”

3.30PM – “I cant comment much on the assault because the complainant’s conduct was now a criminal case.”

3.27PM – The time she was assaulted (Tafadzwa) I was in another office. As a police officer I then dispersed the complainant’s relatives. Are you aware of the rights of detained person? Yes

3.26PM – “Complainant was being violent towards the plaintiff when we arrived at the police station”

3.25PM – “I verified with the father

On that same day

The complainant called him”

3.21PM – What steps did you take to verify whether the child was with Tafadzwa during the time wen the offense was allegedly committed?

3.15PM – The complainant came with a referenced letter but I know the offense had been reported at Harare central but I dont know the date or time

3.09PM – Scars looked like they emanated from a syringe pricking one’s body

3.02PM – Const Nyaude says he physically examined the child and saw scars

2.55PM – Constable Nyaude denies and says he told her her rights and alleged offense

2.42PM – Upon arrival at her house. The complainant was not told her charge? Counsel

2.35PM – Begins narrating the arresting procedures

2.30PM – Constable Nyaude being cross examined.

2PM – Hearing continues…