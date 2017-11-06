LOBOLA IS SATANIC? – Hot Court Debate Flares As Cheating Wife Dumps Baby Down Toilet To Hide S*x Secrets

By Terrence Mawawa| The debate over abolishing Lobola has flared with a shocking and callous incident in which a married woman dumped her baby in a toilet in a bid to conceal her promiscuous affair.

The married woman was allegedly impregnated by her lover and concealed the pregnancy until she gave birth.

The development comes as a Harare woman took to the High Court to get lobola abolished. Ms Priccilar Vengesai, a former Chitungwiza municipality chamber secretary, wants the practice to be abolished. Alternatively, she wants parents of both the bride and the groom to be thanked for raising their children well through lobola in the spirit of gender equality. Vengesai filed a chamber application for permission to access the apex court directly with her bride price challenge. She argues in her papers that she once entered previous unions, but later realised that her constitutional rights were being violated.

DUMPING BABY IN TOILET.

Meanwhile, the Nyanga woman, Joylene Makuku was arrested for dumping the baby in a Blair Toilet to conceal the adulterous affair from her husband.

Joyline Makuku (28), of Erin Forest Timber Company compound in Nyanga, was however spotted by her neighbour who alerted fellow residents.

The 28-year-old woman was found with blood stains, which prompted the husband to report her to the police leading to her arrest.

She appeared before a Nyanga Magistrate facing infanticide charges.

Makuku admitted she committed the offence.

For the State Anesu Tsikwa said on October 17 this year at around 7pm, Stephen Nyakudzunga told one Kambudzi that he had heard a baby crying in the toilet.

The two then teamed up with Makuku’ s husband, Phillip Maate, and went to the toilet where they found the baby in the Blair toilet.

The court further heard that the baby had no visible injuries when it was retrieved from the toilet.

Makuku’ s husband then identified the yellow skirt that was wrapping the baby as that of his wife.

Prosecutor Tsikwa said that it was then that Maate discovered that his wife had been cheating on him and that she had been carrying another man’s baby while they were staying together. The baby died three days after the incident.

The woman was sentenced to a wholly suspended four month jail term.-ZimEye