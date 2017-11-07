LOBOLA IS SATANIC? Man Stays With ‘Wife’ Without Paying Lobola, Turns Violent After Being Duped, ZRP Swoops In

Terrence Mawawa, Gweru| A local Gweru man, Mr. Tobias Sagiya who met a woman and stayed with her hoping to have a stable marriage with her got the shock of his life when he discovered she had several boyfriends.

Incensed by the fact that he had been cheated, Tobias Sagiya(38) of Mkoba, Gweru, turned violent and assaulted his wife’s relative Chipo Chamuka for facilitating communication between Sagiya’ s wife and her boyfriends.

It also emerged that the woman would meet her lovers at Chamuka’ s residence.

Sagiya appeared before Magistrate Judith Taruvinga facing assault charges.

The court heard that last month on October 12, 2017, Sagiya called Chamuka to his house where he bashed her.

Surprisingly Sagiya’s wife supported her husband’ s decision to assault Chamuka.

Sagiya never paid lobola for his wife, according to his wife’ s relatives. The case continues and ZimEye will update our valued readers and listeners on the developments…