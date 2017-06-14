London Kensington Fires: Are Zimbabweans Safe? Have you been affected by the Fire? Please contact us on editor@zimeye.org

There have been a number of fatalities following the fire in North Kensington in the early hours this morning, Wednesday, 14 June.

Police were called at 01:16hrs to reports of a large fire at a block of flats at the Lancaster West Estate, W11.

Officers were sent to the scene to assist colleagues from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) and the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

Residents have been evacuated from the tower block and number of those have sought medical assistance from the LAS. The evacuation process continues.

Commander Stuart Cundy, from the Metropolitan Police, said: “All the emergency services and other agencies continue to work together at the scene.

“I can confirm there have been a number of fatalities and others receiving medical care. We will be soon making contact with next of kin.

“Anyone who is concerned about loved ones in relation to the fire should contact Casualty Bureau which has been opened following the fire. If you do not get through immediately please do try again.

“Extensive cordons remain in place and a number of nearby residents have been evacuated as a precaution. The A40 is closed in both directions. We kindly ask that the public stay away from the area. I thank the public for their patience and their cooperation today which has already greatly assisted our policing response.”

It is likely to take some time before we are in a position to confirm the cause of the fire.

Anyone concerned about a loved one should contact Casualty Bureau on 0800 0961 233 or 0207 158 0197.

Those travelling to and from the area are asked to check before they start their journey visit www.tfl.gov.uk