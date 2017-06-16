Losing or Winning Elections, “ZanuPF Will Rule While You Watch!” : Chadzamira

Terrence Mawawa, Mwenezi| Comeback Zanu PF Provincial chairperson for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira has sensationally declared that opposition parties are wasting time by participating in the 2018 elections. He believes that the ruling party, Zanu PF, will remain in power regardless of the outcome of the polls.

Chadzamira has vowed that the ruling party will never cede power without a fight.

Recently addressing party members at a Zanu PF District meeting at Rutenga Business Centre, Chadzamira stated that 2018 was a guaranteed ZanuPF victory because 2008 set the tone now written on stone.

The MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai won the 2008 elections, ZanuPF played tricks and barred Tsvangirai from ruling Zimbabwe.

Chadzamira recently reclaimed the provincial chairmanship after being booted out by the First Lady Grace Mugabe in 2016.

“Tsvangirai won the 2008 Presidential Plebiscite but we prevented him from taking over power. He was stuck and had to run to Botswana.” boasted Chadzamira.

An echoing thunderous applause from enthusiastic Zanu PF supporters and war veterans at the meeting followed for self glorification.

Chadzamira further bragged that contesting against Zanu PF in the 2018 was just a formality.

“Zanu PF will rule until the end of time,” he said.

The Mnangagwa front man also called for unity among party members in the province.

“Let us remain united as a party… Why should we be worried about the so called coalition of power hungry individuals? Zanu will remain in power forever, ” quipped Chadzamira.

The reckless comments have all but aptly confirmed the lack of transparency in electoral processes in Zimbabwe, concerned political analysts have warned.

Other political observers have also added that Chadzamira’ s reckless sentiments could trigger social unrest ahead of the 2018 elections.