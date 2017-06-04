Low Turnout At Bosso Match As Dynamos Gets Stoned Yet Again

Staff Reporter | A disappointingly low crowd turned up at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday to watch the troubled Bulawayo giants beautifully dismantle hapless Triangle by two goals to nil.

Perhaps the lowest attendance at a Highlanders home game this year may have been caused by social media mobilisation by some Highlanders fans calling on the fans to boycott the match in protest against “biased officiating against the club.”

Highlanders are currently facing two disciplinary hearings with the PSL over crowd trouble by its fans who turn violent in protesting decisions made against their club.

Two beautiful first half goals by in-form Prince Dune and crowd favourite Rodrick Mutuma capped a polished performance by the Bulawayo giants in an afternoon where half a dozen goals may have been scored had the strikers from both teams been more precise.

Meanwhile, Dynamos players endured an ordeal when the team bus they were travelling in was stoned 66km outside Masvingo on their way from Beitbridge after beating Tsholotsho 1nil via a Quality Kangadzi strike on Saturday afternoon.

A woman was apprehended in connection with the incident and is assisting with the police investigation.

Last month the bus was again stoned near Kwekwe when the team was travelling to Bulawayo for a date with Highlanders in a match which was eventually abandoned as Highlanders fans disputed a Dynamos equalising goal shortly before half time.

In Zvishavane a thrilling derby between FC Platinum and Shabanie Mine ended in a one all draw. Fans in the small town were left asking for more as their home teams produced a beautiful brand of tensionless football.

Harare City 0

Chicken Inn 1 (Mucheneka 27′)

.

Zpc Kariba 3 (Manuvire 32′, Talent Chamboko 47, Munyanduri 67′)

Bantu Rovers 1 (Bukhosi Pen 87′)

.

Bulawayo City 0

How Mine 1 (Musharu 59′)

.

Yadah 2 (Morris Musiyakuvi 26′, Pourlo Borges 81′)

Hwange 2 (Gilbert Zulu 70′, Obert Moyo 79′)

.

Tsholotsho 0

Dynamos 1 (Kangadzi 78′)

.

Highlanders 2 (P Dube 8′, Mutuma 43′)

Triangle 0

.

Ngezi Platinum 0

Chapungu 0

.

Shabanie Mine 1 (Taderera 15′)

FC Platinum 1 (Chawapiwa 3′)

.

Caps United vs Black Rhinos

Postponed