Lungu Declares State Of Emergency

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has declared a State of Emergency by invoking Article 31 of the Zambian constitution.

This is after a fire gutted the country’s biggest market in what Lungu said was a politically motivated arson attack.

Lungu said the fire in the nation’s capital on Tuesday “bordered on economic sabotage” and was aimed at making the country ungovernable.

“There is no doubt perpetrators of this act is to make the country ungovernable. As president, I will not tolerate this lawslessness,” he said in a national address on both radio and television.

President Lungu said it was not an easy decision to make but was left with no choice as the primary responsibility is to protect life and property. He will seek parliament’s approval to impose emergency laws, he said.- agencies