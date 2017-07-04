LUSAKA CITY MARKET FIRE: Nevers Mumba Speaks

STATEMENT ON THE LUSAKA CITY MARKET FIRES

By Nevers Mumba| Zambia today has woken up to billows of black clouds over Lusaka City Market. Livelihoods of thousands upon thousands of families are in jeopardy. Whatever the investigations will reveal as the source of these fires, shall not change the pain, the agony and the helplessness our people feel.

We stand shoulder to shoulder with all the affected families. We share in your pain and trust the Lord God of comfort shall give you peace through these “fires” of life. In view of this catastrophic development, we call on government to find a way to systematically provide some compensation to the affected families to allow them to start afresh.

This is the role of government in the face of tragedies of this nature globally. We cannot turn our backs against our own people.

We would also like to recognize and commend the spirited work of our fire services, who with very limited tools continue to jeopardize their lives in an effort to put out the angry flames.

While the whole nation waits for the investigative agents to indicate the source of these fires, we call for calm and reasonableness. The police must institute a wide open investigation extending to wherever the evidence takes them. As of now, we don’t know whether it is arson, careless electrical wirings or a careless smoker. There is therefore no need for finger pointing at this stage as that will only frustrate the efforts of the investigative agencies.

Our focus as a nation must be to assist the families that have woken up to the loss of their entire livelihoods.

May God save our great nation.

Nevers Mumba

President, MMD