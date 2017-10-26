Mabelreign Gilrls High Student Collapses And Dies

By Staff Reporter| A lower six female Mabelreign Girls High school student has collapsed and subsequently died.

Bianca Tapera, a female Science student collapsed at the school late Wednesday morning and was declared dead on arrival at Mabelreign 24 hr clinic.

The student had just boarded the school bus en route to Allan Wilson for a function when she collapsed.

Below is a message which was sent to the public after the deceased’s parents had been notified.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the sudden death of Bianca Tapera a Lower Sixth Science Student at Mabelreign Girls who collapsed at the school late this morning and was declared dead on arrival at Mabelreign 24 hr clinic. She had just boarded the school bus en route to Allan Wilson for a function when she collapsed. MHSRIP. Thanks to Mr Zuweni for rushing to the school”.