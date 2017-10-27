Mabelreign Girls High Student’s Burial Today

By Staff Reporter | The late Mabelreign Girls High lower six female student, who died on Wednesday will be buried today Friday at 13:00hrs, at Mbudzi cemetery in Harare.

The late Bianca Tapera, collapsed at the school late Wednesday morning and was declared dead on arrival at Mabelreign 24 hr clinic.

She had just boarded the school bus en route to Allan Wilson for a function when she collapsed.

Her memorial service was held today at 10:00hrs at her family’s number 560 Ushehwekunze, homestead in Harare South.

The directions to the homestead are as follows:

If coming from town use Simon Mazorodze road, drive past Mbudzi round about and turn right at Suncrest ,then take second left turn and proceed until you get to the junction at the right turn right and keep straight you will find the houses along that road.