Macheso Fails To Perform | FINGER INJURY

Sungura ace Alick Macheso failed his performance on Sunday due to a finger injury.

He struggled to play the guitar throughout the show with music promoter Wanisai Mutandwa trying to give him medication in vein, the state media reports.

The report quotes Macheso saying: “All my weekend shows were bad and I feel sorry for the people who paid their money. I hope that my next shows won’t be affected again since I will visit the doctor tomorrow.”

The show was however saved by Soul Jah Love who “lived up to his ting.”